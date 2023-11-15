Aflac Inc. (AFL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL)’s stock price has increased by 0.48 compared to its previous closing price of 81.43. However, the company has seen a 1.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Aflac handed out a giant 19% dividend hike to shareholders earlier this month. The supplemental insurer posted excellent operating results in the third quarter. Aflac enjoys an A-rated balance sheet from S&P.

Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aflac Inc. (AFL) by analysts is $79.42, which is -$2.4 below the current market price. The public float for AFL is 526.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. On November 15, 2023, the average trading volume of AFL was 2.32M shares.

AFL’s Market Performance

The stock of Aflac Inc. (AFL) has seen a 1.04% increase in the past week, with a 0.90% rise in the past month, and a 7.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for AFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.85% for AFL’s stock, with a 15.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $75 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AFL Trading at 4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.58. In addition, Aflac Inc. saw 13.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from Koide Masatoshi, who sale 32,000 shares at the price of $80.32 back on Nov 09. After this action, Koide Masatoshi now owns 55,598 shares of Aflac Inc., valued at $2,570,240 using the latest closing price.

HOWARD JUNE P, the Sr. Vice President of Aflac Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $81.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that HOWARD JUNE P is holding 123,026 shares at $486,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Inc. stands at +21.54. The total capital return value is set at 13.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.84. Equity return is now at value 19.55, with 3.64 for asset returns.

Based on Aflac Inc. (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 33.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.04. Total debt to assets is 5.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aflac Inc. (AFL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.