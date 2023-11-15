AEye Inc (LIDR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of AEye Inc (LIDR) has gone down by -5.08% for the week, with a -7.29% drop in the past month and a -33.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.53% for LIDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.36% for LIDR’s stock, with a -38.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 2.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted for AEye Inc (LIDR) by analysts is $0.19, The public float for LIDR is 124.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.49% of that float. On November 15, 2023, the average trading volume of LIDR was 950.21K shares.

LIDR) stock’s latest price update

AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.56 compared to its previous closing price of 0.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Ouster and Innoviz had positive financial performance in Q3, with Ouster achieving expected milestones and Innoviz maintaining its revenue forecast. Cepton and Luminar revised their forecasts downward, while MicroVision set a lower target for the year. Cash runway analysis shows that AEye and MicroVision will run out of cash in 2024, while Innoviz may exhaust its cash by 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIDR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LIDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIDR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on November 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LIDR Trading at -11.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.66%, as shares sank -15.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIDR fell by -5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2024. In addition, AEye Inc saw -61.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIDR starting from HSIEH Wen Hsuan, who sale 643,289 shares at the price of $0.31 back on Aug 14. After this action, HSIEH Wen Hsuan now owns 15,657,408 shares of AEye Inc, valued at $200,578 using the latest closing price.

Dussan Luis, the CTO and Chief Prdct Strategist of AEye Inc, purchase 4,621 shares at $0.22 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Dussan Luis is holding 1,142,215 shares at $1,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2709.30 for the present operating margin

-139.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for AEye Inc stands at -2706.72. The total capital return value is set at -68.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.66. Equity return is now at value -101.10, with -71.76 for asset returns.

Based on AEye Inc (LIDR), the company’s capital structure generated 29.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.79. Total debt to assets is 20.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -11.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, AEye Inc (LIDR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.