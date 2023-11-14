WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for WOW is also noteworthy at 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WOW is $10.75, which is $7.59 above than the current price. The public float for WOW is 48.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.99% of that float. The average trading volume of WOW on November 14, 2023 was 327.36K shares.

WOW) stock’s latest price update

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.10 in relation to its previous close of 2.87. However, the company has experienced a -58.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Andrew Posen – Vice President, Head of Investor Relations Teresa Elder – Chief Executive Officer John Rego – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Frank Louthan – Raymond James Brandon Nispel – KeyBanc Capital Markets Operator Good evening. My name is Jordan, and I’ll be your conference operator today.

WOW’s Market Performance

WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) has seen a -58.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -55.49% decline in the past month and a -58.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.94% for WOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -52.90% for WOW’s stock, with a -64.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WOW Trading at -56.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.93%, as shares sank -55.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOW fell by -58.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.51. In addition, WideOpenWest Inc saw -65.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOW starting from Hryckiewicz Henry, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $7.50 back on Nov 03. After this action, Hryckiewicz Henry now owns 189,151 shares of WideOpenWest Inc, valued at $30,000 using the latest closing price.

Hryckiewicz Henry, the Chief Technology Officer of WideOpenWest Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $7.54 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Hryckiewicz Henry is holding 193,151 shares at $30,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.71 for the present operating margin

+26.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for WideOpenWest Inc stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at 2.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.19. Equity return is now at value -57.60, with -15.72 for asset returns.

Based on WideOpenWest Inc (WOW), the company’s capital structure generated 132.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.90. Total debt to assets is 44.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In summary, WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.