What Recent Market Trends Mean for Extreme Networks Inc.’s (EXTR) Stock

In the past week, EXTR stock has gone down by -4.30%, with a monthly decline of -29.06% and a quarterly plunge of -49.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.65% for Extreme Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.35% for EXTR stock, with a simple moving average of -25.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is 23.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXTR is 2.05.

The public float for EXTR is 126.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.63% of that float. On November 14, 2023, EXTR’s average trading volume was 2.55M shares.

EXTR) stock’s latest price update

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.99 in relation to its previous close of 16.59. However, the company has experienced a -4.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that After enduring a brutal sell-off in September and October, investors are enjoying a more enjoyable start to November. The S&P 500 closed in the green for five consecutive days for the first time in two years.

EXTR Trading at -27.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -29.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR fell by -4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.10. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw -11.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from MEYERCORD EDWARD, who sale 28,443 shares at the price of $17.10 back on Nov 07. After this action, MEYERCORD EDWARD now owns 1,090,354 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $486,424 using the latest closing price.

Vitalone Joseph A, the Chief Revenue Officer of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 45,090 shares at $23.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Vitalone Joseph A is holding 107,804 shares at $1,068,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Equity return is now at value 85.96, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.