Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) has jumped by 0.40 compared to previous close of 45.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-10 that SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced management participation in the following upcoming investor conferences: Event: Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Event: UBS Global Technology Conference Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:35 a.m. PT / 1:35 p.m. ET Event: Barclays Global Technology Conference Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:05 a.m. PT / 11:05 a.m. ET Each management.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.59.

The public float for WDC is 322.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.65% of that float. On November 14, 2023, the average trading volume of WDC was 4.44M shares.

WDC’s Market Performance

WDC stock saw a decrease of 4.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.14% and a quarterly a decrease of 10.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.31% for Western Digital Corp. (WDC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.06% for WDC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDC stocks, with Fox Advisors repeating the rating for WDC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WDC in the upcoming period, according to Fox Advisors is $52 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WDC Trading at 2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC rose by +4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.57. In addition, Western Digital Corp. saw 43.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from SODERBERY ROBERT, who sale 45,461 shares at the price of $43.11 back on Nov 03. After this action, SODERBERY ROBERT now owns 175,697 shares of Western Digital Corp., valued at $1,959,896 using the latest closing price.

SODERBERY ROBERT, the EVP & GM, Flash Business of Western Digital Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $42.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that SODERBERY ROBERT is holding 221,158 shares at $849,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Equity return is now at value -21.76, with -9.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Western Digital Corp. (WDC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.