Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25.

The public float for URG is 252.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URG on November 14, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

The stock price of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) has surged by 2.56 when compared to previous closing price of 1.56, but the company has seen a 4.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-03 that Just like many investors got around investing in Chinese names, such as Alibaba Group NYSE: BABA, after Ray Dalio got behind it, a wave of money will jump into the industry’s favorite play today: uranium.

URG’s Market Performance

URG’s stock has risen by 4.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.38% and a quarterly rise of 44.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.36% for Ur-Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.96% for URG’s stock, with a 38.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URG stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for URG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URG in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $1 based on the research report published on September 02, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URG rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5600. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc. saw 39.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URG starting from BOBERG W. WILLIAM, who sale 90,527 shares at the price of $1.61 back on Nov 02. After this action, BOBERG W. WILLIAM now owns 1,036,991 shares of Ur-Energy Inc., valued at $145,971 using the latest closing price.

HATTEN STEVEN M., the Chief Operating Officer of Ur-Energy Inc., sale 58,357 shares at $1.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that HATTEN STEVEN M. is holding 303,977 shares at $95,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URG

Equity return is now at value -43.05, with -24.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.