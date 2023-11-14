Understanding the 2.81% Volatility Levels of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s (STX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) has gone up by 1.88% for the week, with a 5.90% rise in the past month and a 10.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.81% for STX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.67% for STX stock, with a simple moving average of 12.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for STX is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for STX is $68.94, which is -$3.53 below than the current price. The public float for STX is 207.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.31% of that float. The average trading volume of STX on November 14, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

STX) stock’s latest price update

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX)’s stock price has increased by 0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 72.42. However, the company has seen a 1.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-11-09 that Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) reported its Q1’24 results last month (the fiscal ends in June), with revenues and earnings missing the street estimates, and we believe that STX

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $70 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STX Trading at 7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.41. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc saw 37.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from Romano Gianluca, who sale 16,982 shares at the price of $73.34 back on Nov 03. After this action, Romano Gianluca now owns 63,391 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, valued at $1,245,420 using the latest closing price.

ZANDER EDWARD J, the Director of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, sale 1,370 shares at $65.25 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that ZANDER EDWARD J is holding 0 shares at $89,392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.51 for the present operating margin

+18.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc stands at -7.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.87. Equity return is now at value 2207.14, with -9.39 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.