Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Stock Experiences 15.92% Monthly Change

In the past week, TSEM stock has gone up by 5.99%, with a monthly gain of 15.92% and a quarterly plunge of -24.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for Tower Semiconductor Ltd.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.75% for TSEM’s stock, with a -28.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) is above average at 10.29x. The 36-month beta value for TSEM is also noteworthy at 0.85.

The public float for TSEM is 108.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume of TSEM on November 14, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

TSEM) stock’s latest price update

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.87 in comparison to its previous close of 24.53, however, the company has experienced a 5.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-13 that Israeli semiconductor firm Tower Semiconductor is expecting a downturn in quarterly revenue, citing challenges within the chip industry as companies grapple with a supply glut, leading to corrective measures in inventory management. The company, which specializes in manufacturing analog and mixed-signal semiconductors primarily used in automotive applications, is forecasting revenue of $350 million for its fourth quarter, indicating a decline of over 13% from the same period a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSEM stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TSEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TSEM in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $35 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSEM Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +16.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSEM rose by +5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.39. In addition, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. saw -41.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TSEM

Equity return is now at value 14.87, with 11.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.