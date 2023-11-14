The Volatility of DocuSign Inc’s (DOCU) Stock: A 1.76% Ratio for the Week

The stock of DocuSign Inc (DOCU) has gone up by 1.76% for the week, with a 1.36% rise in the past month and a -15.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.74% for DOCU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.08% for DOCU’s stock, with a -20.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DOCU is 0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DocuSign Inc (DOCU) is $62.67, which is $21.55 above the current market price. The public float for DOCU is 200.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. On November 14, 2023, DOCU’s average trading volume was 3.40M shares.

DOCU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) has increased by 0.34 when compared to last closing price of 40.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that In the most recent trading session, DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $41.12, indicating a +0.34% shift from the previous trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCU stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DOCU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DOCU in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $42 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOCU Trading at -3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.26. In addition, DocuSign Inc saw -25.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from Springer Daniel D., who sale 289,666 shares at the price of $42.53 back on Oct 10. After this action, Springer Daniel D. now owns 1,051,419 shares of DocuSign Inc, valued at $12,319,495 using the latest closing price.

Springer Daniel D., the Director of DocuSign Inc, sale 289,667 shares at $42.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Springer Daniel D. is holding 1,051,419 shares at $12,192,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.09 for the present operating margin

+78.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocuSign Inc stands at -3.87. The total capital return value is set at -3.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.37. Equity return is now at value -2.72, with -0.58 for asset returns.

Based on DocuSign Inc (DOCU), the company’s capital structure generated 143.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.00. Total debt to assets is 29.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DocuSign Inc (DOCU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.