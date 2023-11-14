The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Independence Realty Trust Inc’s (IRT) Stock

The stock of Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) has gone down by -4.20% for the week, with a -9.07% drop in the past month and a -21.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.21% for IRT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.92% for IRT’s stock, with a -23.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) is above average at 49.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) is $17.90, which is $5.37 above the current market price. The public float for IRT is 222.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IRT on November 14, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

IRT) stock’s latest price update

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.47 compared to its previous closing price of 12.98. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Investors interested in stocks from the REIT and Equity Trust – Residential sector have probably already heard of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) and Independence Realty Trust (IRT). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of IRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for IRT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for IRT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $19 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRT Trading at -11.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRT fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.97. In addition, Independence Realty Trust Inc saw -25.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRT starting from SCHAEFFER SCOTT, who sale 16,656 shares at the price of $17.26 back on Dec 07. After this action, SCHAEFFER SCOTT now owns 567,209 shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc, valued at $287,483 using the latest closing price.

SCHAEFFER SCOTT, the Chair of Board & CEO of Independence Realty Trust Inc, sale 155,830 shares at $17.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that SCHAEFFER SCOTT is holding 583,865 shares at $2,686,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Independence Realty Trust Inc stands at +18.65. The total capital return value is set at 1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.89. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Based on Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.28. Total debt to assets is 40.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.