The -13.88% Decline of Korro Bio Inc.’s (KRRO) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, KRRO stock has gone up by 228.10%, with a monthly gain of 588.21% and a quarterly surge of 190.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 52.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.02% for Korro Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 259.71% for KRRO’s stock, with a 195.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Korro Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRRO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Korro Bio Inc. (KRRO) is $180.00, which is $129.21 above the current market price. The public float for KRRO is 6.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KRRO on November 14, 2023 was 19.93K shares.

KRRO) stock’s latest price update

Korro Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRRO)’s stock price has soared by 19.42 in relation to previous closing price of 42.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 228.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRRO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KRRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KRRO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $180 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KRRO Trading at 349.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 52.49%, as shares surge +238.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +117.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRRO rose by +228.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.70. In addition, Korro Bio Inc. saw -47.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRRO starting from Lucchino David L., who sale 2,865 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Aug 18. After this action, Lucchino David L. now owns 636,801 shares of Korro Bio Inc., valued at $1,719 using the latest closing price.

Mitrano Richard J., the VP Finance & Operations of Korro Bio Inc., sale 227 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Mitrano Richard J. is holding 48,694 shares at $143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRRO

The total capital return value is set at -57.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.56. Equity return is now at value -99.93, with -65.05 for asset returns.

Based on Korro Bio Inc. (KRRO), the company’s capital structure generated 62.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.30. Total debt to assets is 35.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Korro Bio Inc. (KRRO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.