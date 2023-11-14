SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has plunge by 11.17relation to previous closing price of 1.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.80% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a massive game-changer for tech giants. And for a brief period of time, so have AI penny stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOUN is 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SOUN is $4.52, which is $2.53 above the current price. SOUN currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of SOUN on November 14, 2023 was 9.87M shares.

SOUN’s Market Performance

SOUN’s stock has seen a 11.80% increase for the week, with a 11.80% rise in the past month and a -14.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.22% for SoundHound AI Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.17% for SOUN’s stock, with a -23.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOUN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SOUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOUN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $5 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOUN Trading at 3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.26%, as shares surge +5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +11.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7180. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc saw 12.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 5,404 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Oct 23. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,006,531 shares of SoundHound AI Inc, valued at $9,241 using the latest closing price.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, the Chief Technology Officer of SoundHound AI Inc, sale 14,283 shares at $1.93 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY is holding 1,011,935 shares at $27,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Equity return is now at value -496.73, with -87.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.