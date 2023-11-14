Sohu.com Ltd. ADR (SOHU) Stock Observes -15.52% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Sohu.com Ltd. ADR (SOHU) has seen a 19.74% increase in the past week, with a 14.33% gain in the past month, and a -8.82% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for SOHU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.11% for SOHU’s stock, with a -15.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sohu.com Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: SOHU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SOHU is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SOHU is $15.03, which is $5.8 above than the current price. The public float for SOHU is 33.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. The average trading volume of SOHU on November 14, 2023 was 31.90K shares.

SOHU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sohu.com Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: SOHU) has jumped by 15.90 compared to previous close of 8.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that Sohu.com (SOHU) reports a top-line decline year over year, owing to net sales decline across all verticals. However, growth in the average monthly active user accounts for PC games is a tailwind.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOHU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOHU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SOHU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOHU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $28 based on the research report published on August 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SOHU Trading at 10.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOHU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares surge +15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOHU rose by +19.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.43. In addition, Sohu.com Ltd. ADR saw -26.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOHU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.56 for the present operating margin

+73.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sohu.com Ltd. ADR stands at -2.36. The total capital return value is set at 0.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.45. Equity return is now at value -5.56, with -3.14 for asset returns.

Based on Sohu.com Ltd. ADR (SOHU), the company’s capital structure generated 3.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Sohu.com Ltd. ADR (SOHU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.