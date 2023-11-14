Singing Machine Co., Inc. (MICS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MICS is -0.07.
The public float for MICS is 1.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MICS on November 14, 2023 was 53.84K shares.
Singing Machine Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS)’s stock price has soared by 32.52 in relation to previous closing price of 0.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-17 that Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MICS) — the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products — today announced that its earnings for its first quarter fiscal 2024 will be released tomorrow, Friday August 18, 2023. The same day Management will host a conference call at 5:00 PM Eastern time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.
MICS’s Market Performance
Singing Machine Co., Inc. (MICS) has experienced a 15.22% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.78% rise in the past month, and a -35.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.54% for MICS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.65% for MICS’s stock, with a -38.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
MICS Trading at 12.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought MICS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.82% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 13.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.32%, as shares surge +26.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.92% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, MICS rose by +15.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8224. In addition, Singing Machine Co., Inc. saw -76.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MICS starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $1.58 back on May 23. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 1,808,000 shares of Singing Machine Co., Inc., valued at $315 using the latest closing price.
Ault Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Singing Machine Co., Inc., purchase 200 shares at $1.58 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Ault Alliance, Inc. is holding 1,808,000 shares at $315 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for MICS
Equity return is now at value -59.57, with -32.63 for asset returns.
Conclusion
In conclusion, Singing Machine Co., Inc. (MICS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.