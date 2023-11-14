Simpple Ltd. (SPPL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for SPPL is 4.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume for SPPL on November 14, 2023 was 117.55K shares.

SPPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPPL) has jumped by 20.83 compared to previous close of 6.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 43.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-12 that Simpple reduced the number of shares it is issuing as part of its initial public offering, and disclosed the price of the offering.

SPPL’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 9.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.19% for SPPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 43.44% for SPPL’s stock, with a 46.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPPL Trading at 46.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.77% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares surge +46.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPPL rose by +43.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.21. In addition, Simpple Ltd. saw 49.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Simpple Ltd. (SPPL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.