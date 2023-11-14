Should You Invest in Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SHOT is at 0.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SHOT is 21.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.39% of that float. The average trading volume for SHOT on November 14, 2023 was 892.04K shares.

SHOT) stock’s latest price update

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT)’s stock price has surge by 19.06relation to previous closing price of 1.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 37.16% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-19 that Going contrarian at the right time can yield remarkably positive results, thus setting the stage for short-squeeze stocks to buy. To be sure, this practice imposes significant risks.

SHOT’s Market Performance

Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has seen a 37.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 54.96% gain in the past month and a 72.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.11% for SHOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.10% for SHOT’s stock, with a 193.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SHOT Trading at 48.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.78% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.70%, as shares surge +48.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOT rose by +37.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +215.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4100. In addition, Safety Shot Inc saw 215.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.42 for the present operating margin

+15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safety Shot Inc stands at -245.66. The total capital return value is set at -96.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.72. Equity return is now at value -153.13, with -98.41 for asset returns.

Based on Safety Shot Inc (SHOT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.70. Total debt to assets is 31.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.