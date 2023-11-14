reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE): A Technical Analysis

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 736.25x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for AIRE is 5.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIRE on November 14, 2023 was 232.37K shares.

AIRE) stock’s latest price update

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE)’s stock price has soared by 33.86 in relation to previous closing price of 4.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -35.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AIRE’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -88.22% for AIRE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -88.22% for the last 200 days.

AIRE Trading at -88.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.98% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRE fell by -35.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, reAlpha Tech Corp. saw -98.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.