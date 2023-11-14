Real-Time Update: Veritone Inc (VERI) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Veritone Inc (VERI) has seen a -22.96% decrease in the past week, with a -15.02% drop in the past month, and a -25.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.03% for VERI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.10% for VERI’s stock, with a -54.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VERI is 3.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for VERI is $2.38, which is $0.4 above the current price. The public float for VERI is 31.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VERI on November 14, 2023 was 349.42K shares.

VERI) stock’s latest price update

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 20.73 compared to its previous closing price of 1.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -22.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI ) Q3 2023 Earning Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Ryan Steelberg – Chief Executive Officer, President Mike Zemetra – Chief Financial Officer Stefan Norbom – Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Darren Aftahi – ROTH Chad Bennett – Craig-Hallum Jason Park – UBS Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Veritone Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERI stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for VERI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for VERI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $2 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VERI Trading at -20.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.60%, as shares sank -17.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERI fell by -22.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3680. In addition, Veritone Inc saw -62.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.39 for the present operating margin

+66.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veritone Inc stands at -17.07. The total capital return value is set at -23.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.33. Equity return is now at value -137.07, with -14.96 for asset returns.

Based on Veritone Inc (VERI), the company’s capital structure generated 177.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.91. Total debt to assets is 33.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veritone Inc (VERI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.