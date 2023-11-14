PepGen Inc (PEPG): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PEPG is 18.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PEPG on November 14, 2023 was 43.75K shares.

PEPG) stock’s latest price update

PepGen Inc (NASDAQ: PEPG)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.44 in comparison to its previous close of 3.86, however, the company has experienced a -14.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-01 that BOSTON, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PepGen Inc. (Nasdaq: PEPG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that it will be presenting at upcoming medical meetings and an investor conference. Ashling Holland, Director of Preclinical Development at PepGen, will be giving a talk titled “PGN-EDODM1 nonclinical data demonstrated mechanistic and meaningful activity for the potential treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1)”, at the 2023 Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation Annual Conference, on September 9, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

PEPG’s Market Performance

PepGen Inc (PEPG) has seen a -14.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -23.19% decline in the past month and a -26.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.93% for PEPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.64% for PEPG’s stock, with a -58.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEPG stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PEPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PEPG in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $26 based on the research report published on December 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PEPG Trading at -18.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.75%, as shares sank -19.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEPG fell by -14.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.09. In addition, PepGen Inc saw -67.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEPG starting from McArthur James G, who sale 2,381 shares at the price of $16.04 back on Jun 08. After this action, McArthur James G now owns 0 shares of PepGen Inc, valued at $38,188 using the latest closing price.

McArthur James G, the President and CEO of PepGen Inc, sale 8,419 shares at $16.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that McArthur James G is holding 0 shares at $136,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEPG

The total capital return value is set at -40.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.67. Equity return is now at value -46.47, with -39.74 for asset returns.

Based on PepGen Inc (PEPG), the company’s capital structure generated 13.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.02. Total debt to assets is 11.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.30.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PepGen Inc (PEPG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.