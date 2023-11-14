Penumbra Inc (PEN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN)’s stock price has soared by 15.08 in relation to previous closing price of 181.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Penumbra (PEN) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) Right Now?

Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 201.27x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PEN is at 0.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PEN is $256.00, which is $47.2 above the current market price. The public float for PEN is 37.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.45% of that float. The average trading volume for PEN on November 14, 2023 was 392.25K shares.

PEN’s Market Performance

The stock of Penumbra Inc (PEN) has seen a 5.09% increase in the past week, with a 6.30% rise in the past month, and a -19.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for PEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.81% for PEN’s stock, with a -23.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PEN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PEN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $265 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PEN Trading at -8.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEN rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.78. In addition, Penumbra Inc saw -6.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEN starting from Elsesser Adam, who sale 9,670 shares at the price of $215.76 back on Oct 11. After this action, Elsesser Adam now owns 0 shares of Penumbra Inc, valued at $2,086,417 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Johanna, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Penumbra Inc, sale 600 shares at $237.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Roberts Johanna is holding 63,637 shares at $142,691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.72 for the present operating margin

+62.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Penumbra Inc stands at -0.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.17. Equity return is now at value 3.91, with 2.91 for asset returns.

Based on Penumbra Inc (PEN), the company’s capital structure generated 23.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.10. Total debt to assets is 17.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Penumbra Inc (PEN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.