M-tron Industries Inc (MPTI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

M-tron Industries Inc (AMEX: MPTI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.47 compared to its previous closing price of 32.40. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that M-tron Industries’ (MPTI) third-quarter results benefit from strong defense product shipments and favorable product mix.

Is It Worth Investing in M-tron Industries Inc (AMEX: MPTI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for M-tron Industries Inc (AMEX: MPTI) is 27.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MPTI is -0.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for M-tron Industries Inc (MPTI) is $30.00, The public float for MPTI is 1.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. On November 14, 2023, MPTI’s average trading volume was 33.75K shares.

MPTI’s Market Performance

MPTI stock saw an increase of 20.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 54.60% and a quarterly increase of 154.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.25% for M-tron Industries Inc (MPTI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.83% for MPTI’s stock, with a 153.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MPTI Trading at 60.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.49% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.46%, as shares surge +46.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPTI rose by +20.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +256.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.80. In addition, M-tron Industries Inc saw 316.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPTI starting from GABELLI MARIO J, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $18.83 back on Sep 13. After this action, GABELLI MARIO J now owns 241,037 shares of M-tron Industries Inc, valued at $3,766 using the latest closing price.

GABELLI MARIO J, the 10% Owner of M-tron Industries Inc, sale 468 shares at $16.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that GABELLI MARIO J is holding 238,000 shares at $7,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.03 for the present operating margin

+35.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for M-tron Industries Inc stands at +5.65. The total capital return value is set at 18.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.45. Equity return is now at value 19.64, with 15.83 for asset returns.

Based on M-tron Industries Inc (MPTI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.01. Total debt to assets is 0.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of M-tron Industries Inc (MPTI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.