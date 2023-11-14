LQR House Inc (LQR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

LQR House Inc (NASDAQ: LQR)’s stock price has decreased by -27.78 compared to its previous closing price of 0.09. However, the company has seen a -42.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that LQR House (NASDAQ: LQR ) stock is rising higher on Monday as investors in the liquor marketing company celebrate its first shipment to Costco (NASDAQ: COST )! This first shipment comes from Von Payne Whiskey and includes a collection of Costco stores located across Southern California.

Is It Worth Investing in LQR House Inc (NASDAQ: LQR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LQR is $5.00, which is $4.94 above the current price. LQR currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of LQR on November 14, 2023 was 7.88M shares.

LQR’s Market Performance

LQR stock saw a decrease of -42.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -62.28% and a quarterly a decrease of -96.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.27% for LQR House Inc (LQR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -44.63% for LQR stock, with a simple moving average of -90.58% for the last 200 days.

LQR Trading at -83.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.66%, as shares sank -59.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -94.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQR fell by -42.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1125. In addition, LQR House Inc saw -98.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQR starting from Dollinger Sean, who purchase 86,400 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Aug 23. After this action, Dollinger Sean now owns 2,028,067 shares of LQR House Inc, valued at $100,288 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LQR House Inc (LQR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.