Leslies Inc (LESL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) has surged by 0.43 when compared to previous closing price of 4.63, but the company has seen a -2.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-29 that Leslie’s, a pool accessories retailer, had an IPO in 2020 but has seen a stock crash as the pandemic-boosted market has subsided. I believe that investors have limited visibility into Leslie’s long-term financials – after a few quarters, the company should have normalized comparison figures, giving better visibility. The stock seems to be priced for a mostly poor organic growth, which is mostly in line with my baseline.

Is It Worth Investing in Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) is above average at 12.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Leslies Inc (LESL) is $7.72, which is $3.07 above the current market price. The public float for LESL is 176.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LESL on November 14, 2023 was 3.54M shares.

LESL’s Market Performance

LESL’s stock has seen a -2.92% decrease for the week, with a -9.00% drop in the past month and a -34.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.53% for Leslies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.30% for LESL stock, with a simple moving average of -47.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LESL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for LESL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LESL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $6 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LESL Trading at -11.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -15.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.97. In addition, Leslies Inc saw -61.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Egeck Michael R., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $6.93 back on Aug 07. After this action, Egeck Michael R. now owns 2,391,814 shares of Leslies Inc, valued at $346,410 using the latest closing price.

Weddell Steven M, the of Leslies Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $6.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Weddell Steven M is holding 1,436,377 shares at $173,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+43.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leslies Inc stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 29.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Leslies Inc (LESL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.