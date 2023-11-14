Kroger Co. (KR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Kroger Co. (KR) has seen a -2.17% decrease in the past week, with a 0.05% gain in the past month, and a -7.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for KR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.77% for KR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Right Now?

Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for KR is at 0.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KR is $50.93, which is $6.74 above the current market price. The public float for KR is 713.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.78% of that float. The average trading volume for KR on November 14, 2023 was 4.54M shares.

KR stock's latest price update

Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR)’s stock price has soared by 0.66 in relation to previous closing price of 43.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that In the latest trading session, Kroger (KR) closed at $44.18, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day.

Analysts’ Opinion of KR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KR stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for KR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KR in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $52 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KR Trading at -1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KR fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.52. In addition, Kroger Co. saw -0.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KR starting from FIKE CARIN L, who sale 4,798 shares at the price of $45.52 back on Sep 22. After this action, FIKE CARIN L now owns 4,156 shares of Kroger Co., valued at $218,417 using the latest closing price.

FIKE CARIN L, the Vice President and Treasurer of Kroger Co., sale 6,000 shares at $46.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that FIKE CARIN L is holding 44,090 shares at $279,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.06 for the present operating margin

+19.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kroger Co. stands at +1.50. The total capital return value is set at 15.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.78. Equity return is now at value 15.93, with 3.27 for asset returns.

Based on Kroger Co. (KR), the company’s capital structure generated 203.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.03. Total debt to assets is 39.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 73.00 and the total asset turnover is 2.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kroger Co. (KR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.