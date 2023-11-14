Ispire Technology Inc (ISPR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ispire Technology Inc (ISPR) is $16.90, which is $6.1 above the current market price. The public float for ISPR is 12.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ISPR on November 14, 2023 was 56.11K shares.

ISPR) stock’s latest price update

Ispire Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ISPR)’s stock price has gone rise by 21.48 in comparison to its previous close of 8.89, however, the company has experienced a 26.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-15 that LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ispire Technology Inc. (“Ispire” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPR), a leader in vapor technology, providing high-quality, innovative products with first-class performance, announced today that it will host its earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m.

ISPR’s Market Performance

ISPR’s stock has risen by 26.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.21% and a quarterly rise of 8.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.65% for Ispire Technology Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.13% for ISPR’s stock, with a 22.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ISPR Trading at 20.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares surge +21.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPR rose by +26.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.73. In addition, Ispire Technology Inc saw 43.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.95 for the present operating margin

+18.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ispire Technology Inc stands at -5.28. The total capital return value is set at -19.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.23.

Based on Ispire Technology Inc (ISPR), the company’s capital structure generated 13.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.06. Total debt to assets is 4.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ispire Technology Inc (ISPR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.