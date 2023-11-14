International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF)’s stock price has dropped by -0.71 in relation to previous closing price of 71.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that International Flavors’ (IFF) Q3 earnings fall year over year as lower volumes offset the impact of higher pricing and productivity gains.

Is It Worth Investing in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) is above average at 395.72x. The 36-month beta value for IFF is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for IFF is $76.41, which is $5.18 above than the current price. The public float for IFF is 255.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. The average trading volume of IFF on November 14, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

IFF’s Market Performance

IFF’s stock has seen a -1.53% decrease for the week, with a 9.92% rise in the past month and a 10.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.21% for IFF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.11% for the last 200 days.

IFF Trading at 5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +7.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFF fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.59. In addition, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. saw -32.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IFF starting from Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph, who sale 1,972 shares at the price of $86.35 back on May 11. After this action, Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph now owns 9,093 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., valued at $170,282 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IFF

Equity return is now at value 0.27, with 0.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.