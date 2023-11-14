Hess Corporation (HES) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Hess Corporation (HES) has seen a -2.10% decrease in the past week, with a -11.37% drop in the past month, and a -8.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for HES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.63% for HES’s stock, with a -0.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) is above average at 27.56x. The 36-month beta value for HES is also noteworthy at 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HES is $169.45, which is $26.77 above than the current price. The public float for HES is 277.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. The average trading volume of HES on November 14, 2023 was 2.73M shares.

HES) stock’s latest price update

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES)’s stock price has plunge by 0.77relation to previous closing price of 141.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.10% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-10 that Chevron has increased its dividend for 36 straight years. Its payout is on a very firm foundation.

Analysts’ Opinion of HES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HES stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for HES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HES in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $171 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HES Trading at -7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -11.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HES fell by -2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.26. In addition, Hess Corporation saw 0.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HES starting from Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J, who sale 24,319 shares at the price of $156.91 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J now owns 113,670 shares of Hess Corporation, valued at $3,815,885 using the latest closing price.

Slentz Andrew P, the Senior Vice President of Hess Corporation, sale 24,312 shares at $156.64 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Slentz Andrew P is holding 34,268 shares at $3,808,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.38 for the present operating margin

+41.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hess Corporation stands at +17.60. The total capital return value is set at 26.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.26. Equity return is now at value 19.68, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Hess Corporation (HES), the company’s capital structure generated 116.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.81. Total debt to assets is 42.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Hess Corporation (HES) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.