Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (HEPA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: HEPA)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.82 in comparison to its previous close of 3.03, however, the company has experienced a -10.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that Data release to follow late-breaker poster presentation at AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2023 Data release to follow late-breaker poster presentation at AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2023

Is It Worth Investing in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: HEPA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HEPA is also noteworthy at 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HEPA is $22.00, which is $18.55 above than the current price. The public float for HEPA is 4.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.90% of that float. The average trading volume of HEPA on November 14, 2023 was 38.57K shares.

HEPA’s Market Performance

HEPA stock saw a decrease of -10.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -25.19% and a quarterly a decrease of -50.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.99% for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (HEPA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.67% for HEPA’s stock, with a -66.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPA stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HEPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEPA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $14 based on the research report published on July 20, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

HEPA Trading at -29.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.63%, as shares sank -20.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPA fell by -10.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.14. In addition, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -42.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HEPA starting from Wijngaard Peter, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $5.64 back on Sep 19. After this action, Wijngaard Peter now owns 4,501 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $5,640 using the latest closing price.

Foster Robert T, the CEO and Director of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 1,600 shares at $5.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Foster Robert T is holding 50,470 shares at $8,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HEPA

The total capital return value is set at -60.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.06. Equity return is now at value -91.15, with -71.12 for asset returns.

Based on Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (HEPA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (HEPA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.