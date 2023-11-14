Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP) has jumped by 19.12 compared to previous close of 6.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-23 that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc shares surged as much as 40% in pre-market trading on Monday after the clinical-stage immunotherapy company announced that its lung cancer drug (HPN328) showed “promising” antitumor activity and tolerability profile in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Harpoon said the preliminary response data for evaluable patients treated in one milligram priming dose cohorts showed confirmed response rate of 35% across all tumor types.

Is It Worth Investing in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HARP is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) is $14.10, which is $6.56 above the current market price. The public float for HARP is 0.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 44.93% of that float. On November 14, 2023, HARP’s average trading volume was 123.33K shares.

HARP’s Market Performance

The stock of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) has seen a 26.51% increase in the past week, with a 80.82% rise in the past month, and a -6.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.75% for HARP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.14% for HARP’s stock, with a 6.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HARP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HARP stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for HARP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HARP in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $16 based on the research report published on July 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HARP Trading at 43.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HARP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.52%, as shares surge +80.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HARP rose by +26.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.71. In addition, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc saw 3.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HARP starting from HUNT RONALD, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, HUNT RONALD now owns 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc, valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HARP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-214.08 for the present operating margin

+90.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc stands at -212.22. The total capital return value is set at -149.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -154.65. Equity return is now at value -284.33, with -46.54 for asset returns.

Based on Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP), the company’s capital structure generated 296.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.78. Total debt to assets is 21.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.