Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI)’s stock price has decreased by -6.47 compared to its previous closing price of 4.02. However, the company has seen a -14.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Hanesbrands’ (HBI) third-quarter 2023 results were hurt due to a macro-driven slowdown in consumer spending and declines in U.S. Activewear. Management lowers its 2023 view.

Is It Worth Investing in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HBI is also noteworthy at 1.68.

The public float for HBI is 346.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.03% of that float. The average trading volume of HBI on November 14, 2023 was 6.80M shares.

HBI’s Market Performance

HBI’s stock has seen a -14.93% decrease for the week, with a -5.05% drop in the past month and a -31.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.94% for Hanesbrands Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.25% for HBI stock, with a simple moving average of -22.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HBI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on November 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HBI Trading at -11.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares sank -9.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBI fell by -14.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.26. In addition, Hanesbrands Inc saw -40.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HBI

Equity return is now at value -108.29, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.