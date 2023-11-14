Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTRE)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.61 in comparison to its previous close of 28.21, however, the company has experienced a 4.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-13 that The contract healthcare research specialist posted quarterly earnings Monday morning. It handily beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTRE) Right Now?

The public float for FTRE is 88.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.15% of that float. The average trading volume for FTRE on November 14, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

FTRE’s Market Performance

FTRE’s stock has seen a 4.07% increase for the week, with a 4.96% rise in the past month and a 13.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for Fortrea Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.71% for FTRE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTRE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FTRE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTRE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $32 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTRE Trading at 9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTRE rose by +4.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.75. In addition, Fortrea Holdings Inc saw 2.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTRE starting from Pike Thomas, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $25.23 back on Aug 23. After this action, Pike Thomas now owns 20,000 shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc, valued at $504,640 using the latest closing price.

NEUPERT PETER M, the Director of Fortrea Holdings Inc, purchase 11,000 shares at $25.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that NEUPERT PETER M is holding 21,996 shares at $278,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.92 for the present operating margin

+17.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortrea Holdings Inc stands at +6.23. The total capital return value is set at 8.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.76.

Based on Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.86. Total debt to assets is 1.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.18.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.