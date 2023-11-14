Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.

The public float for EVLV is 91.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EVLV on November 14, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

EVLV) stock’s latest price update

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.17 in relation to its previous close of 3.60. However, the company has experienced a -17.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Brian Norris – Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations Peter George – President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Donohue – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mike Latimore – Northland Capital Markets Hugh Cunningham – TD Cowen Chad Bennett – Craig Hallum Brett Knoblauch – Cantor Fitzgerald Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Evolv Technologies Third Quarter Earnings Call.

EVLV’s Market Performance

EVLV’s stock has fallen by -17.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.49% and a quarterly drop of -55.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.99% for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.93% for EVLV stock, with a simple moving average of -26.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLV stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EVLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVLV in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on April 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVLV Trading at -27.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.14%, as shares sank -8.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV fell by -17.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.99. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc saw 33.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLV starting from Ellenbogen Michael, who sale 34,201 shares at the price of $4.03 back on Oct 24. After this action, Ellenbogen Michael now owns 2,265,557 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc, valued at $137,830 using the latest closing price.

Ellenbogen Michael, the Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc, sale 7,466 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Ellenbogen Michael is holding 2,299,758 shares at $29,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Equity return is now at value -58.07, with -37.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.