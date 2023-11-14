Dropbox Inc (DBX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is above average at 17.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dropbox Inc (DBX) is $30.08, which is $3.05 above the current market price. The public float for DBX is 256.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DBX on November 14, 2023 was 2.64M shares.

DBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) has jumped by 1.58 compared to previous close of 26.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-03 that Dropbox Inc (NYSE:DBX), the cloud storage service provider, reported third quarter sales and profits that grew year-over-year and were ahead of Wall Street estimates. Its revenue grew 7.1% from the same period last year to $633 million, above estimates of $627.7 million.

DBX’s Market Performance

Dropbox Inc (DBX) has experienced a 4.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.21% drop in the past month, and a -2.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for DBX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.76% for DBX’s stock, with a 10.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DBX Trading at -0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.52. In addition, Dropbox Inc saw 20.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Regan Timothy, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $26.23 back on Nov 09. After this action, Regan Timothy now owns 489,252 shares of Dropbox Inc, valued at $78,690 using the latest closing price.

Volkmer Bart, the Chief Legal Officer of Dropbox Inc, sale 7,025 shares at $27.97 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Volkmer Bart is holding 298,633 shares at $196,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dropbox Inc (DBX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.