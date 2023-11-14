Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DNN is 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DNN is $2.53, which is $0.87 above the current price. The public float for DNN is 816.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNN on November 14, 2023 was 9.12M shares.

DNN stock's latest price update

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.40 in relation to its previous close of 1.59. However, the company has experienced a 7.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Denison Mine’s (DNN) third-quarter 2023 results are likely to reflect declines in toll milling revenues, higher general and administrative expenses, and exploration and evaluation costs.

DNN’s Market Performance

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has seen a 7.79% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.70% gain in the past month and a 24.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.72% for DNN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.86% for DNN stock, with a simple moving average of 29.14% for the last 200 days.

DNN Trading at 6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares surge +13.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN rose by +7.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5635. In addition, Denison Mines Corp saw 44.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.45 for the present operating margin

-156.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp stands at +84.71. The total capital return value is set at -8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value 10.52, with 8.94 for asset returns.

Based on Denison Mines Corp (DNN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 170.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.