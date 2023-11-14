Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) has plunged by -2.86 when compared to previous closing price of 42.02, but the company has seen a -7.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Suann Guthrie – Senior Vice President-Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications Randall C. Stuewe – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Brad Phillips – Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Bob Day – Executive Vice President-Strategy Matt Jansen – Chief Operating Officer-North America Conference Call Participants Manav Gupta – UBS Adam Samuelson – Goldman Sachs Derrick Whitfield – Stifel Dushyant Ailani – Jefferies Paul Cheng – Scotiabank Andrew Strelzik – BMO Sam Margolin – Wolfe Research Ben Bienvenu – Stephens Matthew Blair – TPH Jason Gabelman – Cowen Operator Good morning and welcome to the Darling Ingredients Inc. Conference Call to discuss the company’s Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Is It Worth Investing in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) Right Now?

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by analysts is $71.33, which is $30.78 above the current market price. The public float for DAR is 157.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.28% of that float. On November 14, 2023, the average trading volume of DAR was 1.78M shares.

DAR’s Market Performance

DAR stock saw a decrease of -7.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.66% and a quarterly a decrease of -36.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.00% for Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.78% for DAR stock, with a simple moving average of -31.11% for the last 200 days.

DAR Trading at -17.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR fell by -7.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.06. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc saw -34.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from STUEWE RANDALL C, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $62.43 back on Sep 01. After this action, STUEWE RANDALL C now owns 640,363 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc, valued at $6,243,000 using the latest closing price.

Bullock John, the EVP Chief Strategy Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc, sale 11,532 shares at $61.67 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Bullock John is holding 52,469 shares at $711,178 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.66 for the present operating margin

+17.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darling Ingredients Inc stands at +11.33. The total capital return value is set at 11.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.19. Equity return is now at value 18.08, with 7.34 for asset returns.

Based on Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR), the company’s capital structure generated 93.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.42. Total debt to assets is 38.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.