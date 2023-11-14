Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI) has gone up by 8.43% for the week, with a 0.21% rise in the past month and a -23.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.99% for CCSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.33% for CCSI’s stock, with a -29.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CCSI) Right Now?

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CCSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CCSI is 18.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. On November 14, 2023, the average trading volume of CCSI was 117.00K shares.

CCSI) stock’s latest price update

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CCSI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.85 compared to its previous closing price of 21.01. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCSI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CCSI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCSI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $54 based on the research report published on November 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CCSI Trading at -1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares sank -5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCSI rose by +8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.22. In addition, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc saw -55.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCSI starting from MALONE JAMES C, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $33.98 back on May 11. After this action, MALONE JAMES C now owns 17,091 shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc, valued at $152,910 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCSI

Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.