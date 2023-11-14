Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) has surged by 0.37 when compared to previous closing price of 56.72, but the company has seen a -0.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that A staggering 75% of options fizzled out to zero by expiration in 2022, underscoring the shrewd play of selling options to capitalize on the inevitable decay. Investor’s alchemy: transmuting the ephemeral life of options into solid ‘self-made dividends,’ with the power to dictate their own financial fate. Employing strategies like selling covered calls and writing cash-secured puts, traders can turn their stock portfolios into diligent workers, churning out a regular paycheck.

Is It Worth Investing in Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) Right Now?

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coca-Cola Co (KO) is $64.30, which is $7.37 above the current market price. The public float for KO is 4.30B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KO on November 14, 2023 was 14.40M shares.

KO’s Market Performance

KO’s stock has seen a -0.07% decrease for the week, with a 7.64% rise in the past month and a -5.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for Coca-Cola Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.13% for KO stock, with a simple moving average of -5.09% for the last 200 days.

KO Trading at 1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.92. In addition, Coca-Cola Co saw -10.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from Perez Beatriz R, who sale 20,534 shares at the price of $56.12 back on Oct 26. After this action, Perez Beatriz R now owns 143,383 shares of Coca-Cola Co, valued at $1,152,292 using the latest closing price.

Quincey James, the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Co, sale 92,029 shares at $53.86 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Quincey James is holding 442,546 shares at $4,956,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.90 for the present operating margin

+57.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Co stands at +22.27. The total capital return value is set at 17.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.41. Equity return is now at value 43.85, with 11.34 for asset returns.

Based on Coca-Cola Co (KO), the company’s capital structure generated 168.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 43.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coca-Cola Co (KO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.