Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX)’s stock price has soared by 20.95 in relation to previous closing price of 6.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -44.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) is $12.00, which is $4.61 above the current market price. The public float for CDLX is 36.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDLX on November 14, 2023 was 732.88K shares.

CDLX’s Market Performance

CDLX stock saw a decrease of -44.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -33.06% and a quarterly a decrease of -45.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.81% for Cardlytics Inc (CDLX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.51% for CDLX’s stock, with a -17.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDLX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CDLX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CDLX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on September 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CDLX Trading at -47.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.18%, as shares sank -40.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDLX fell by -44.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.57. In addition, Cardlytics Inc saw 27.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDLX starting from Temsamani Karim Saad, who sale 28,576 shares at the price of $14.31 back on Oct 02. After this action, Temsamani Karim Saad now owns 215,192 shares of Cardlytics Inc, valued at $408,993 using the latest closing price.

Lynton Nicholas Hollmeyer, the Chief Legal & Privacy Officer of Cardlytics Inc, sale 12,751 shares at $14.31 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Lynton Nicholas Hollmeyer is holding 44,310 shares at $182,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.40 for the present operating margin

+35.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardlytics Inc stands at -155.85. The total capital return value is set at -20.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.29. Equity return is now at value -102.29, with -48.45 for asset returns.

Based on Cardlytics Inc (CDLX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.65. Total debt to assets is 34.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.