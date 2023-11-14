Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) has increased by 1.31 when compared to last closing price of 29.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that LYV, USAP, AXTA, ACT and ALG have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on November 9, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) Right Now?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AXTA is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AXTA is $34.39, which is $4.23 above the current market price. The public float for AXTA is 219.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.50% of that float. The average trading volume for AXTA on November 14, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

AXTA’s Market Performance

AXTA’s stock has seen a 2.79% increase for the week, with a 13.55% rise in the past month and a 8.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.50% for AXTA stock, with a simple moving average of 2.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXTA Trading at 10.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +10.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.44. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd saw 18.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from MCLAUGHLIN ROBERT M, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $29.77 back on Nov 09. After this action, MCLAUGHLIN ROBERT M now owns 92,649 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, valued at $148,850 using the latest closing price.

Kissire Deborah J., the Director of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, purchase 400 shares at $26.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Kissire Deborah J. is holding 41,973 shares at $10,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.24 for the present operating margin

+26.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd stands at +3.92. The total capital return value is set at 8.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.68. Equity return is now at value 16.54, with 3.44 for asset returns.

Based on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA), the company’s capital structure generated 258.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.13. Total debt to assets is 53.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 254.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.