Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Origin Materials Inc (ORGN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) is above average at 3.02x. The 36-month beta value for ORGN is also noteworthy at 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ORGN is $3.75, which is $2.69 above than the current price. The public float for ORGN is 108.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.96% of that float. The average trading volume of ORGN on November 14, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

ORGN stock's latest price update

The stock of Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) has increased by 20.11 when compared to last closing price of 0.88.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Ashish Gupta – IR Rich Riley – Co-CEO John Bissell – Co-CEO Matt Plavan – CFO Conference Call Participants Frank Mitsch – Fermium Research Steve Byrne – Bank of America John Roberts – Mizuho Bassel Fouad – Craig-Hallum Pavel Molchanov – Raymond James Financial Operator Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator.

ORGN’s Market Performance

Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) has experienced a -5.36% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.91% rise in the past month, and a -23.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.22% for ORGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.80% for ORGN’s stock, with a -68.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ORGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ORGN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORGN Trading at -11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.44%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGN fell by -5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0413. In addition, Origin Materials Inc saw -77.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGN starting from Tripeny R Tony, who purchase 73,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Sep 01. After this action, Tripeny R Tony now owns 73,000 shares of Origin Materials Inc, valued at $100,054 using the latest closing price.

RICHARDSON KAREN A, the Director of Origin Materials Inc, purchase 146,288 shares at $1.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that RICHARDSON KAREN A is holding 146,288 shares at $200,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGN

The total capital return value is set at -11.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.60. Equity return is now at value 12.94, with 10.43 for asset returns.

Based on Origin Materials Inc (ORGN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.26. Total debt to assets is 1.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -11.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.