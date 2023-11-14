Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Crexendo Inc (CXDO)

The 36-month beta value for CXDO is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CXDO is $4.25, which is $2.08 above than the current price. The public float for CXDO is 9.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume of CXDO on November 14, 2023 was 45.92K shares.

CXDO) stock’s latest price update

Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO)’s stock price has soared by 13.02 in relation to previous closing price of 1.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 29.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jeff Korn – CEO Jon Brinton – CRO Ron Vincent – CFO Doug Gaylor – COO and President Anand Buch – CSO Conference Call Participants Vivek Palani – Northland Capital Tony Felling – Lake Street Capital Chris Sakai – Singular Research Maj Soueidan – GeoInvesting. Kate Knop – B.

CXDO’s Market Performance

CXDO’s stock has risen by 29.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.23% and a quarterly rise of 31.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.16% for Crexendo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.75% for CXDO’s stock, with a 23.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXDO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CXDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXDO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $4 based on the research report published on September 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CXDO Trading at 12.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.04%, as shares surge +19.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXDO rose by +29.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7600. In addition, Crexendo Inc saw 14.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXDO starting from Puri Anil K., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.09 back on Sep 22. After this action, Puri Anil K. now owns 26,278 shares of Crexendo Inc, valued at $10,445 using the latest closing price.

Brinton Jon, the Chief Revenue Officer of Crexendo Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Brinton Jon is holding 85,406 shares at $4,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.41 for the present operating margin

+58.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crexendo Inc stands at -94.30. The total capital return value is set at -8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.64. Equity return is now at value -60.09, with -50.16 for asset returns.

Based on Crexendo Inc (CXDO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.62. Total debt to assets is 7.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Crexendo Inc (CXDO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.