180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The public float for ATNF is 5.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. On November 14, 2023, ATNF’s average trading volume was 107.75K shares.

ATNF) stock’s latest price update

180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: ATNF)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.16 in comparison to its previous close of 0.40, however, the company has experienced a 15.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-09 that 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF ) stock is climbing higher on Wednesday as the cannabis market undergoes a rally. The cannabis sector has been on the rise lately as several companies in it release earnings reports.

ATNF’s Market Performance

180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF) has experienced a 15.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.72% drop in the past month, and a -35.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.56% for ATNF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.21% for ATNF’s stock, with a -63.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATNF stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ATNF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATNF in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $11 based on the research report published on September 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ATNF Trading at -13.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.28%, as shares sank -10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNF rose by +15.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4363. In addition, 180 Life Sciences Corp saw -86.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATNF starting from STEINMAN LAWRENCE, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Jun 01. After this action, STEINMAN LAWRENCE now owns 48,129 shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp, valued at $22,068 using the latest closing price.

McGovern Jr. Donald A., the Director of 180 Life Sciences Corp, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that McGovern Jr. Donald A. is holding 30,099 shares at $11,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNF

Equity return is now at value -312.04, with -205.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.