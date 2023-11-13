XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) by analysts is $114.23, which is $0.61 above the current market price. The public float for XPEV is 669.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.91% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of XPEV was 12.75M shares.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.96 in comparison to its previous close of 15.89, however, the company has experienced a -10.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-12 that Chinese EV manufacturer Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV ) has been performing well this year, sustained by what appears to be strong bullish sentiment. Monthly deliveries have improved notably for XPEV stock, with September deliveries coming at 15,310, up 81% year-over-year.

XPEV’s Market Performance

XPEV’s stock has fallen by -10.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.38% and a quarterly drop of -6.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.17% for XPeng Inc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.09% for XPEV’s stock, with a 18.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPEV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for XPEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPEV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $22 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XPEV Trading at -8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPEV fell by -10.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.23. In addition, XPeng Inc ADR saw 53.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XPEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.82 for the present operating margin

+11.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPeng Inc ADR stands at -34.03. The total capital return value is set at -17.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.31. Equity return is now at value -27.12, with -14.54 for asset returns.

Based on XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV), the company’s capital structure generated 48.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.80. Total debt to assets is 25.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.