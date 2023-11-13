Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1248.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) is $120.14, which is $34.65 above the current market price. The public float for WYNN is 96.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WYNN on November 13, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN)’s stock price has plunge by -5.69relation to previous closing price of 90.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.84% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-10 that Wynn Resorts handily beat expectations with its third-quarter report. Growth was led by the recovery of Wynn’s Macau businesses.

WYNN’s Market Performance

WYNN’s stock has fallen by -7.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.62% and a quarterly drop of -14.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Wynn Resorts Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.78% for WYNN’s stock, with a -16.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $111 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WYNN Trading at -7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN fell by -7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.54. In addition, Wynn Resorts Ltd. saw 3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Mulroy Patricia, who sale 500 shares at the price of $97.61 back on Sep 14. After this action, Mulroy Patricia now owns 1,482 shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd., valued at $48,805 using the latest closing price.

Mulroy Patricia, the Director of Wynn Resorts Ltd., sale 250 shares at $100.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Mulroy Patricia is holding 7,817 shares at $25,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.97 for the present operating margin

+17.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Ltd. stands at -11.28. The total capital return value is set at -2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.