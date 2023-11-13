What Recent Market Trends Mean for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s (ZVSA) Stock

In the past week, ZVSA stock has gone up by 0.70%, with a monthly decline of -33.72% and a quarterly plunge of -46.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.93% for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.75% for ZVSA stock, with a simple moving average of -88.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZVSA is 0.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) is $2.50, which is $2.41 above the current market price. The public float for ZVSA is 20.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.76% of that float. On November 13, 2023, ZVSA’s average trading volume was 6.26M shares.

ZVSA) stock’s latest price update

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVSA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 29.86 in relation to its previous close of 0.07. However, the company has experienced a 0.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-04-26 that ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ZVSA ) stock is sliding lower on Wednesday following a couple of announcements from the company. The first is the company’s publication of an article in the peer-reviewed Journal of Neuroinflammation.

ZVSA Trading at -29.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.84%, as shares sank -28.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVSA rose by +6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1004. In addition, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc saw -94.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVSA

The total capital return value is set at -28.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.28. Equity return is now at value -3736.82, with -533.12 for asset returns.

Based on ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.