Welltower Inc. (WELL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 233.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Welltower Inc. (WELL) by analysts is $91.31, which is $5.33 above the current market price. The public float for WELL is 553.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of WELL was 2.77M shares.

WELL) stock’s latest price update

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL)’s stock price has soared by 1.58 in relation to previous closing price of 84.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-12 that Ventas reported respectable third-quarter earnings, with strength in its senior housing business. Welltower reported good quarterly results as well.

WELL’s Market Performance

Welltower Inc. (WELL) has seen a -2.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.15% gain in the past month and a 2.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for WELL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.32% for WELL’s stock, with a 9.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WELL stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WELL by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for WELL in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $101 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WELL Trading at 2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WELL fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.90. In addition, Welltower Inc. saw 31.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.76 for the present operating margin

+16.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Welltower Inc. stands at +2.41. The total capital return value is set at 2.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.43. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.64 for asset returns.

Based on Welltower Inc. (WELL), the company’s capital structure generated 73.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.44. Total debt to assets is 39.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Welltower Inc. (WELL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.