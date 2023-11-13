Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) has seen a -7.13% decrease in the past week, with a -8.03% drop in the past month, and a -11.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for VIPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.32% for VIPS stock, with a simple moving average of -8.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) Right Now?

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VIPS is 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VIPS is $132.14, which is $3.96 above the current price. The public float for VIPS is 463.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIPS on November 13, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

VIPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) has plunged by -0.63 when compared to previous closing price of 14.29, but the company has seen a -7.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIPS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VIPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VIPS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIPS Trading at -5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -7.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIPS fell by -7.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.63. In addition, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR saw 4.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.31 for the present operating margin

+20.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR stands at +6.11. The total capital return value is set at 14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.52. Equity return is now at value 24.15, with 13.08 for asset returns.

Based on Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.04. Total debt to assets is 5.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 87.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.