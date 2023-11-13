Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) by analysts is $46.44, which is $37.59 above the current market price. The public float for VERV is 42.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 29.60% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of VERV was 979.89K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

VERV) stock’s latest price update

Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERV)’s stock price has plunge by -43.63relation to previous closing price of 15.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -40.92% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-13 that Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares VERV, -2.12% fell 40% premarket on Monday after the biotech company on Sunday released early-stage clinical trial data on its experimental gene-editing treatment for high cholesterol.

VERV’s Market Performance

Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) has seen a -40.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.36% decline in the past month and a -43.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.13% for VERV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.53% for VERV’s stock, with a -45.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERV stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for VERV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VERV in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $29 based on the research report published on April 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VERV Trading at -28.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.17%, as shares sank -26.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERV fell by -43.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.06. In addition, Verve Therapeutics Inc saw -54.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERV starting from Bellinger Andrew, who sale 865 shares at the price of $22.95 back on Dec 01. After this action, Bellinger Andrew now owns 6,629 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc, valued at $19,852 using the latest closing price.

Dorval Allison, the Chief Financial Officer of Verve Therapeutics Inc, sale 554 shares at $22.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Dorval Allison is holding 2,186 shares at $12,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8536.17 for the present operating margin

-245.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verve Therapeutics Inc stands at -8108.55. The total capital return value is set at -33.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.18. Equity return is now at value -38.24, with -29.99 for asset returns.

Based on Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV), the company’s capital structure generated 14.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.94. Total debt to assets is 12.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 69.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.