Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VTYX is -0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VTYX is $14.22, which is $11.83 above the current price. The public float for VTYX is 44.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTYX on November 13, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX)’s stock price has decreased by -7.17 compared to its previous closing price of 2.58. However, the company has seen a -84.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

VTYX’s Market Performance

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) has experienced a -84.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -87.71% drop in the past month, and a -92.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.02% for VTYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -82.81% for VTYX’s stock, with a -92.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTYX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VTYX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VTYX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VTYX Trading at -90.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.28%, as shares sank -87.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTYX fell by -84.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.13. In addition, Ventyx Biosciences Inc saw -92.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTYX starting from NSV Partners III LP, who sale 49,152 shares at the price of $30.03 back on Oct 09. After this action, NSV Partners III LP now owns 8,439,635 shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc, valued at $1,475,858 using the latest closing price.

Subramaniam Somu, the Director of Ventyx Biosciences Inc, sale 49,152 shares at $30.03 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Subramaniam Somu is holding 8,439,635 shares at $1,475,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTYX

The total capital return value is set at -35.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.19. Equity return is now at value -54.39, with -48.89 for asset returns.

Based on Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.44. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.