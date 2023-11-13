United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): A Technical Analysis

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) is $58.11, which is $20.12 above the current market price. The public float for UAL is 326.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UAL on November 13, 2023 was 7.01M shares.

UAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) has jumped by 1.80 compared to previous close of 37.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-09 that As the airline sector emerges from the Covid-led turbulence, investors want to cash in on the resilient airline stocks to buy. While grounded fleets once painted a grim picture, the industry’s recent spike in travel demand is a major tailwind for top-line expansion ahead.

UAL’s Market Performance

UAL’s stock has risen by 1.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.60% and a quarterly drop of -27.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.19% for United Airlines Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.51% for UAL’s stock, with a -19.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAL stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for UAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UAL in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $80 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UAL Trading at -7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAL rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.31. In addition, United Airlines Holdings Inc saw 0.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAL starting from KENNEDY JAMES A C, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $36.67 back on Nov 07. After this action, KENNEDY JAMES A C now owns 29,363 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc, valued at $55,005 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY JAMES A C, the Director of United Airlines Holdings Inc, purchase 4,500 shares at $36.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that KENNEDY JAMES A C is holding 27,863 shares at $163,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.51 for the present operating margin

+8.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc stands at +1.64. The total capital return value is set at 5.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.79. Equity return is now at value 41.61, with 4.03 for asset returns.

Based on United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL), the company’s capital structure generated 540.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.40. Total debt to assets is 49.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 488.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.